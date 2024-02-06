Falkirk man placed on sex offenders register after making woman look at image of his privates
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Scott, 49, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted to intentionally causing woman to look at a sexual image at his 181 Davids Loan, Falkirk home on September 3 last year.
The charges stated he sent her an image of his erect penis.
Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, told the court Scott had a problem with alcohol and added there was no ongoing connection between him and the woman he sent the image to.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Scott on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 135 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.
He was also made subject to the reporting requirements of the sex offenders register for a period of 18 months.