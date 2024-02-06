Falkirk man placed on sex offenders register after making woman look at image of his privates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Scott, 49, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted to intentionally causing woman to look at a sexual image at his 181 Davids Loan, Falkirk home on September 3 last year.

The charges stated he sent her an image of his erect penis.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, told the court Scott had a problem with alcohol and added there was no ongoing connection between him and the woman he sent the image to.

Scott appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Scott on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 135 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.