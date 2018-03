A 62-year-old exposed his private parts in a Falkirk street.

Ronald Cresswell exposed himself while in George Street, Falkirk.

Cresswell, 19 Camelon Road, Falkirk, pled guilty to the public indecency offence he committed on October 13 last year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston made Cresswell subject to a 28-day assessment to ascertain his mental state and ordered him to spend his assessment period in Ward One at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.