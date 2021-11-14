Falkirk man made violent threats to mother and grandmother and set fire to chair
A Falkirk man who threatened his mother and grandmother with violence and caused a fire in a property after torching a chair will have to wait to discover his fate.
Sean Cowell, 27, made the threats via phone and video calls on April 8 at an address in Lomond Drive in Langlees and elsewhere.
He repeatedly vowed to break a window before throwing a stone at a window, whilst subject to an undertaking to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on May 5.
Cowell, of 35 Westfield Street, also set fire to a chair within a property in Westfield Street which caused smoke damage and exposed occupants of neighbouring addresses to the risk of harm.
Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “The report, in general terms, is positive.
“There seems to be a suggestion the court could consider a psychiatric report before sentence.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred the matter until December 23 for a psychiatric report.
Bail was continued.