Falkirk man made violent threats to mother and grandmother and set fire to chair

Sean Cowell, 27, made the threats via phone and video calls on April 8 at an address in Lomond Drive in Langlees and elsewhere.

He repeatedly vowed to break a window before throwing a stone at a window, whilst subject to an undertaking to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on May 5.

Cowell, of 35 Westfield Street, also set fire to a chair within a property in Westfield Street which caused smoke damage and exposed occupants of neighbouring addresses to the risk of harm.

Sean Cowell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “The report, in general terms, is positive.

“There seems to be a suggestion the court could consider a psychiatric report before sentence.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred the matter until December 23 for a psychiatric report.

Bail was continued.

