A 29-year-old man damaged a car - and also admitted having a knife - at a Falkirk shopping centre.

Derek Main damaged a car by jumping up and down on it in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park.

Main, 2C Gowan Avenue, Falkirk, admitted behaving in a threatening manner and having possession of a knife at the retail park on July 17 last year.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell adjourned the case further until March 29 in order to get a criminal justice social work report.