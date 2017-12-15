Falkirk man jailed for five years for supplying drugs

A Falkirk man caught during a £270,000 heroin raid was jailed today for five years.

Scott Gair was caught last December having initially been stopped for driving without a licence.

The 26 year-old was linked to a drugs swoop at his home in Falkirk.

Police had held an associate of Gair’s there after he was found leaving the property with a black rucksack.

Inside the bag was a safe with a large haul of heroin contained within it.

Gair later told police he had agreed to store the drugs in return for a debt being settled.

He pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Gair also admitted three separate driving charges.

Derick Nelson, defending, said Gair had “great trepidation” of being locked up and added: “Those who he did owe money to have made threats to him in the intervening period.”

Mr Nelson added that Gair suffered from a number of personal issues including post traumatic stress disorder and depression.

Lord Beckett told Gair that only a custodial sentence was appropriate in the circumstances.