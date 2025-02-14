Falkirk man jailed after shoplifting spree in Dunfermline

A 47-year-old shoplifter went prepared with a tag-remover and foil-lined bag on a thieving trip to Dunfermline.

Ross Lindsay was pursued to the bus station after he stole £700-worth of goods from a Boots store.

Lindsay, of Dochart Place, Hallglen, was jailed when he appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on October 12 at the Boots store in the town’s Kingsgate Centre, he stole a quantity of toiletries.

He had helped himself to goods worth £700 before leaving the store.

Lindsay was then pursued by security staff through the busy shopping centre to the bus station where he became aggressive and police were immediately contacted.

When arrested, offices found that Lindsay had a tag-removing device and a foil-lined bag in his possession.

Sheriff Wylie Robertson jailed Lindsay, who has a history of offending, for seven months.