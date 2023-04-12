Falkirk man in court over allegations he threatened to disclose intimate images
A man accused of disclosing or threatening to disclose intimate images has been freed on bail pending trial.
By Court Reporter
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST
Sakander Hussain, 36, made no plea when he appeared on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Hussain, from Falkirk, was charged under Section 2(1) of the Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm (Scotland) Act 2016.
He was released on bail pending a future court appearance to be committed for trial.