Falkirk man in court in connection with murder bid

A father from Falkirk and his son appeared in court in connection with a murder bid in West Lothian.

Stuart Cunningham (47) and his son Bret (21) appeared on petition in a private hearing at Livingston Sheriff Court today.

The son, from Boghall, Bathgate, was charged with assault to severe injury, permanent impairment and attempted murder as well as attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He was also accused of careless driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a court appearance for full committal next week.

His father faced a single charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice. He also made no plea and was freed on bail while police make further inquiries.