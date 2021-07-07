Falkirk man hit with fine over series of threats made to ex-partner

Gary Currington, 38, of 28 Bruce Street, admitted behaving threateningly by attending a Falkirk property and conducting himself in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing and uttering threats on February 11.

Currington appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

The court was told he and the woman had been in a relationship for around 17 years.

Falkirk man Gary Currington was fined at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Since the separation there had been contact and an attempt to remain amicable, but she felt his behaviour in the run-up was becoming such she couldn’t cope.

“On February 11 she had been outside shovelling snow. The accused arrived at her home and let himself in. He wasn’t invited.

“The woman spoke to him about his behaviour over the previous period. At that point he became aggressive towards her and started shouting and swearing, causing fear and alarm.”

Currington also claimed he would “take on all the men in the family” and carried on shouting.

The woman contacted her sister who called police. They spoke to him two days later and interviewed him under caution.

The depute fiscal added: “He indicated the relationship had fallen apart. He said he was trying to move on.

“He indicated he’d been at the house and had been raising his voice.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He had a lengthy interview with police and admitted his behaviour.

“There have been no further difficulties since.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Your behaviour was pretty reprehensible but I accept it appears to be a one-off.”

Currington was fined £265 and ordered to pay a £20 victim impact surcharge.

