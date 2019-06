Jamie Kelly (34) of Abbotsford Street, Falkirk admitted being concerned in the supply of diamorphine to another or others on May 7, 2019 at Newmarket Street, Falkirk.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the drugs, valued at £200, were discovered in his rectum by police officers during a strip-search.

Sheriff Livingston placed Kelly on a drug treatment and testing order for two years.