Falkirk man handed jail term after making derogatory remarks to police

Dillan Connal, 23, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday).

Connal, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, behaved threateningly by shouting and swearing at officers and repeatedly uttering derogatory remarks, while on bail, at Falkirk Police Station on May 1.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said: “Police had cause to arrest the accused in relation to a matter ongoing.

Dillan Connal appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court via video link. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“Whilst within a police vehicle, he began to shout and swear at officers, making several derogatory remarks. That conduct continued.

“He repeatedly shouted at the police officers and eventually calmed down enough when taken into a custody suite.”

His defence solicitor, Simon Hutchison, said: “He’s on full committal awaiting a significant indictment.

“I don’t have a date for that yet.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “There’s not really much of a realistic alternative to a custodial sentence, taking into account his current circumstances.”

Sheriff Shead imposed a four-month prison sentence.

