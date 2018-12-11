Falkirk man had no memory of failed theft attempts

A man caught trying to steal from two vehicles in Falkirk has no recollection of the incident, Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last week.

William Reid (48), 2 Tanera Court, Falkirk, pleaded guilty to attempting to force open a storage compartment of a motorbike, as well as trying to break into a locked car, in the car park of the town’s Asda store on February 26.

Witnesses alerted security who reviewed CCTV and contacted police. Reid was traced on May 18.

His solicitor told Sheriff Craig Caldwell that Reid suffers from mental health issues and “blacks out” when he mixes his medication with alcohol. He now must complete 70 hours of unpaid community work within three months.