A 35-year-old man was found guilty of attacking his ex-partner.

Ian Wenham was found guilty of assaulting the woman by grabbing her by the arms at an address in Windsor Road, Falkirk.

Wenham, Room 5, 2, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, committed the offence on September 28.

Sentence was deferred until January 18 next year for a Caledonian domestic abuse assessment.