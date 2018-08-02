Falkirk man got drunk and punched woman at BBQ party

A drunken gatecrasher ruined a woman’s graduation party barbecue when he started making a violent nuisance of himself.

Scott Gillespie (32) was the antithesis of the life and soul of the party when he lashed out at his now ex-partner and her friend following his embarrassing night of drunken behaviour.

Gillespie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to threatening behaviour and assault at an address in Broomage Avenue, Larbert on June 30.

Graham McLachlan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “This incident happened near a barbecue full of hot coals. Someone had graduated and the complainer was having a girls’ night to celebrate.

“The accused had been drinking all day and was intoxicated, becoming aggressive towards various people calling them names. He kicked over garden furniture and was asked to leave, but refused to go.

“It was 11.30pm and the witness approached him and told him to calm down. He punched her on the head. Another member of the party approached the accused and that person was pushed and she fell over onto the ground, suffering a cut eyebrow.”

Defence solicitor Andy Bryson said: “He was horrendously drunk when he attended this gathering he says he was asked to attend. Whether or not this was the case there was no need for him to act in this way.

“He ruined what was supposed to be a pleasant evening. He is someone who drinks too much and loses control.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Your behaviour was appalling that night. The humiliation you must have caused to not only your partner, but the other women you were shouting at must have been intense.”

Gillespie, 39 Shannon Drive, Falkirk, was placed on a supervised community payback order for nine months with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work in six months. He was also ordered to pay £500 and £150 compensation to his victims at a rate of £20 per week.