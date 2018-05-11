Falkirk man given deadline to complete unpaid work - or he’ll go to jail

A 30-year-old man was told to complete 375 hours unpaid work as part of a football banning order imposed in February last year, but has refused to co-operate.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told last Thursday that Steven Watson, 111 Thornbridge Road, Falkirk, had also failed to comply by failing to attend Falkirk Police Station when required on two occasions.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell gave Watson until May 31 to complete at least 56 of the 277 hours outstanding or face jail.

The sheriff warned him: “You have had over a year to complete these work orders but failed to engage.

“The latest reports say your attendance has been very poor and that is unsatisfactory.

“You will do the work or go to jail.”