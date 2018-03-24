Falkirk man found with wooden blade

A heroin addict discovered that a sharp blade is still a blade – even when it’s made of wood.

James McCrindle (45) was caught with a wooden letter opener in Newmarket Street, Falkirk, following a police search on September 6 last year and admitted carrying the weapon in public.

McCrindle, who also pled guilty to failing to appear at court on November 14 last year, has a problem with alcohol as well as heroin and this has led to a number of health issues, including a deterioration of his organ functions.

Sheriff Michael Fletcher deferred sentence on McCrindle, 157 Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk, until June 14 and called for a supplementary criminal justice social work report.