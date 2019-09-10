Falkirk man found with child abuse images on his computer

Cameron Kerr (26) admitted possessing indecent images of children on his computer.

Kerr pled guilty to the offence he committed at his Flat 1, 3 Thornbridge Court, Falkirk home between May 18 and September 19 last year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You were found with category B and C pictures of abuse of young children on your computer.”

He noted Kerr had not been in trouble before and placed him on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work within six months.

Kerr was also placed on the sex offenders register for three years.