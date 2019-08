A man has admitted following a teenage girl and staring at her at a variety of locations in Falkirk.

Alexander Ross (20), 3 Towers Court, Falkirk, appeared in court last Thursday having pled guilty to causing the 18-year-old to suffer fear or alarm in Central Retail Park, Hope Street and West Bridge Street on March 5 and 6 this year.

Sentence was deferred until October 3 for a psychiatric report.