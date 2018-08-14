Falkirk man facing human trafficking charges

A Latvian living in Falkirk is one of four men on trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on charges alleges human trafficking.

Maris Kursis (29) from Falkirk, Hardijs Langsteins (37) from Salford, Arvids Civkors (30) from Edinburgh, and Aivars Dzagarjans (37) from Forth all deny arranging or facilitating the arrival of 16 people into the United Kingdom between January 1, 2014, and December 2, 2016 and to being involved in human trafficking between June 1, 2012 and December 2, 2016.

All the accused have interpreters and the trial before Sheriff Thomas Welsh is expected to last 12 weeks.