Ronald Cresswell was on bail when he exposed himself in George Street, Falkirk, on October 13 last year.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, sentence on the 62-year-old, 19 Camelon Road, Falkirk, was deferred for background reports until May 31 and he had his bail continued.

In court his lawyer claimed: “He is a very intelligent man, but a man with significant problems.”