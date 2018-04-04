Falkirk man committed ‘unusual’ sex offence

A Falkirk man admitted performing a sex act on himself in front of two teenagers.

Maitland Buchanan (63) performed a sex act on himself in front of a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.

Buchanan, Braemar Drive, Falkirk, admitted the offence he committed while the teenagers were watching on the B803 road near Slamannan on January 2.

Defence solicitor Murray Aikten and Sheriff Craig Caldwell agreed there were certain “unusual features” to this “very unusual” case.

Sheriff Caldwell said he was “very concerned” about the nature of this offence and deferred sentence for four weeks until April 25 so psychological and psychiatric reports could be carried out to discover the underlying causes of Buchanan’s behaviour.