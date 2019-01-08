Falkirk man charged with attempted murder and six assaults causing permanent disfigurement

A man is facing two charges of attempted murder following an alleged disturbance in the early hours of the morning in a street outside a public house.

Gary Burns (27) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today and made no plea or declaration to the charges – six counts of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, three counts of placing people in danger of losing their life and two counts of attempted murder.

Burns is alleged to have committed the offences in Grahams Road, Falkirk, near the Auld Vic bar on Saturday, December 29 last year.

The case was continued for further examination and Burns was remanded in custody to appear at court at a future date which is still to be confirmed.