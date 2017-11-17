Falkirk man caught with £270,000 in heroin ‘stored drugs to settle debt’

A man is behind bars after being snared during a £270,000 heroin raid in Falkirk.

Scott Gair (26) was caught last December having initially been stopped for driving without a licence.

He was linked to a drugs swoop at his home in Falkirk, and police had held an associate of his there after he was found leaving the property with a black rucksack containing a safe stuffed with heroin.

Gair later told police he had agreed to store the drugs in return for a debt being settled.

He pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to being concerned in the supply of heroin, and also admitted three driving charges.

Derick Nelson, defending, said Gair had “great trepidation” of being locked up.

He told the court: “Those who he did owe money to have made threats to him in the intervening period.”

Mr Nelson added Gair suffered from a number of personal issues including post traumatic stress disorder and depression.

He had been due in court last week, but failed to turn up from his parents’ home in Northumberland as a result of an “anxiety attack”.

Lord Beckett remanded him in custody pending sentencing next month.

Darren Heeps (29) was jailed for three years in September after he pled guilty to the same drugs charge in connection with the crime.