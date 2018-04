A 34-year-old hid in a living room cupboard to try and avoid police.

Kevin Kerr, 14 Castings, Castings Avenue, Falkirk, was caught, however, and admitted breaching his non-harassment order by having contact with a particular woman – who told officers he was not at the address on two occasions – in Brodie Street, Bainsford on March 23.

Sentence was deferred for three months for good behaviour and for Kerr to engage with his unpaid work order.