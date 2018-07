A 39-year-old has admitted breaking into the Old Burgh Buildings in Newmarket Street, Falkirk.

James Brogan, Castings, Castings Avenue, Falkirk, committed the offence between November 23 and November 24 back in 2015.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Sheriff Derek Livingston adjourned the case until July 26 for a drug treatment and testing order assessment.