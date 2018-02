A man’s tendency to expose himself in public was said to be turning into “a pattern of behaviour” for him.

Ronald Cresswell (61), 19 Camelon Road, Falkirk pled guilty to public indecency in George Street, Falkirk on October 13 last year.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “This does appear to be a pattern of behaviour”.

The case was continued until March 8 to allow a psychiatric report to be carried out.