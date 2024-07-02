Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An elderly man from Falkirk is counting the cost of being duped by doorstep fraudsters.

The 77-year-old, who lives in Camelon, recently answered the door to a cold caller who said he could carry out upgrading work on the man’s monoblock driveway.

He agreed to the work and handed over £2900 to the Glasgow company.

However, when the workers turned up on June 14 they only cleaned a small area of the driveway and left.

Since then he has not seen the workmen and repeated attempts to contact them by phone has been met with no-one answering his calls.

In a bid to warn others, he said: “I now realise that I shouldn’t have agreed to the work being done without references or getting more details about the company.

"I accept that I’m never going to see the £2900 again. They took my money and disappeared. I’m now getting a local company, who have come recommended, to carry out the work.

"I’d like to warn people so that no-one else gets caught out in this way.”

The man has reported the incident to Police Scotland.

Officers regularly warn people about being on their guard from bogus callers who turn up uninvited on their doorstep offering to carry out work.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you are ever in doubt over who's at the door, don’t let them in. Call us on 101 and report any suspicious behaviour. We want you to feel safe in your own home.”