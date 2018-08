An elderly man is accused of punching a woman.

William Gillespie (70), 20 Comely Place, Falkirk, is accused of punching Winifred Gillespie on the head and seizing her by the neck at their home address on December 4, 2017 while on bail, as well as entering the property when under order not to do so on December 20.

Sentencing was deferred until January 30 for Gillespie to comply with his current bail order.