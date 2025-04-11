Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A convicted loyalist terrorist could legally challenge a television documentary being used as evidence to prosecute him over an aborted bid to murder a Catholic family more than 30 years ago.

Laurence Maguire, 62, has been charged with conspiracy to murder brothers Gerard and Rory Cairns who were later shot dead at their family home near Bleary.

It follows an interview he gave to a BBC Spotlight programme about the activities of the UVF in Mid Ulster.

Maguire, now with an address at Millbank Terrace in Maddiston, Falkirk, was due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Friday) for the first stage in a process to have him sent for trial.

However, the case was adjourned amid indications that the admissibility of any comments from the programme may be contested.

Maguire’s solicitor, Paul Dougan, said: “It’s quite an unusual case where the evidence is largely based on a TV documentary and comments made by the defendant, or attributed to the defendant.

"There are a number of legal issues that need to be examined before we are in a position to proceed with a committal (hearing).”

Gerard Cairns, 22, and his 18-year-old brother Rory were shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries in October 1993.

Notorious former UVF commanders Billy ‘King Rat’ Wright and Robin ‘The Jackal’ Jackson were reportedly arrested following the killings and released without charge.

Suspicions have been raised that both men worked as security force agents during their terror campaigns.

Maguire was in jail at the time a UVF gang carried out the killing of the two brothers.

But it was claimed in the documentary that there had been an earlier plan to target all male members of the Cairns family in 1992.

Maguire was subsequently questioned about the allegations before a decision was taken to charge him in connection with the aborted attack.

He is accused of conspiring with others to murder Gerard Cairns, Rory Cairns, Liam Cairns, Eamon Cairns and persons unknown on dates between September 1991 and October 1993.

Maguire also faces further counts of possessing firearms, namely a magnum and .38 handgun, in suspicious circumstances, with intent to endanger life and without a licence.

He did not attend Friday’s brief hearing.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay listed the case for a further mention on May 23.