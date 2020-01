William Reid (18) was caught carrying a knife in Bankside and then later broke in and stole a chainsaw and a drill from S&S Pallets, Castle Place, Bankside.

Reid, 33 Thornbridge Road, Falkirk, admitted the offences he committed on March 2 and July 12 last year. At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday the case was continued until March 5 for further review and Sheriff John Mundy warned Reid he had to attend all his social work appointments in the meantime.