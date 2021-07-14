Falkirk knife man denied bail for mum's funeral

Dillan Connal (22) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man, fighting with him and repeatedly striking him on the body with a knife to his injury at an address in Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge on June 12.

He also admitted a similar assault in Claret Road, Grangemouth on June 2, as well as threatening behaviour, brandishing a glass bottle, in Randyford Street, Falkirk on May 11 and at Falkirk Police Station on May 1.

The court heard Connal’s mother, who had been having cardiac problems, had died.

It was stated, because of the COVID-19 situation at Low Moss Prison, Connal wanted to be released on bail so he could help arrange his mother’s funeral and be there on the day.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He cannot get visits at Low Moss and he is not going to be able to get to his mother's funeral if he is not released on bail.”

Mr Hutchison said Connal’s brother’s house in Camelon was available as a bail address.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC said: “It’s not I’m without sympathy for Mr Connal. However, with his record and the fact if he is released on bail he re-offends means bail is refused.”

Sentence was deferred on Connal for four weeks until August 5 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

