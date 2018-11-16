Falkirk internet users warned over electronic currency scam

Police have issued a warning to internet users following reports of scammers attempting to extort money by demanding payment in Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a crypto currency, a form of electronic cash that can be sent from user to user without the need for intermediaries.

Forth Valley Police say criminals use such methods because they are difficult to trace and it helps them evade detection.

A spokesman added: “Always be wary in any dealings where crypto currency is the only payment option.

“If you receive unsolicited emails asking for money, don’t respond. If you’re in any doubt, contact 101.”

You can find more information on keeping your information and money safe on line here.