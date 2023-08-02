Davinder Singh, 28, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner at his 18 Birnam Place, Falkirk, on November 28 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 11.45pm and the accused began shouting and arguing with the complainer. He then grabbed her by the face with both of his hands and has begun to pull it.

“She made attempts to push him away and he has slapped her to the left hand side of her face. He then grabbed her finger and pulled it back. She went to contact the police and at this time he is still threatening and shouting at her.

Singh appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Police officers saw a small lump on her head and she had a red finger. She did not require any medical treatment.”

It was stated the woman did “lash out” at Singh and he slapped her in retaliation. It was said he was remorseful for this.

The court heard there was some confusion on Singh’s part – he initially thought because she slapped him, his actions were justified.