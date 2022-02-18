Falkirk husband goes football crazy and assaults wife

The blows by Zbigniew Gorski (67) were so hard they left his wife with a lump on her head and bruising.

Gorski appeared with an interpreter at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted the assault he carried out on his wife at a premises in Wallace Street, Falkirk on July 1 last year.

At a past court appearance it was stated Gorski been drinking and there was a disagreement between he and his wife. They had been watching football and it started off in good spirits, but Gorski would not let it go.

Gorski appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

He became angry and assaulted his wife, hitting her on the head three times with his hands. She had bruising and a large lump on the side of her forehead which quickly turned into a large bruise.Gorski was interviewed at the police station where he was fairly candid with officers, basically saying if his wife said it happened then it would have and adde “I’m sorry”.On Thursday the court heard Gorski, who is moving into Belmont Tower, Falkirk with his wife, had been with the victim for 44 years and nothing like this had happened before.

Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Gorski £200 to be paid back at a rate of £50 per month. He found it unnecessary to impose a non-harassment order in this case.