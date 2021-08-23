Falkirk husband goes football crazy and assaults wife

The blows by Zbigniew Gorski (66) were so hard they left his wife with a lump on her head and bruising.

Gorski appeared with an interpreter at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault he carried out on his wife at a premises in Wallace Street, Falkirk on July 1.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said: “The accused had been drinking and there was a disagreement between the two of them. They had been watching football and it started off in good spirits, but the accused wouldn’t let it go.

"He became angry and assaulted the complainer, hitting her on the head three times with his hands. She had bruising and a large lump on the side of her forehead which quickly turned into a large bruise.

"The accused was interviewed at the police station where he was fairly candid with officers. He basically said if his wife said it happened then it would have and said ‘I’m sorry’.”

The court heard Gorski, 100 Mariner Road, Camelon, and his wife had been together for 40 years and nothing like this had happened before.

Sheriff Derek Livingston view the matter as a “one off” and deferred sentence for six months to February 17 for Gorski’s good behaviour. He also revoked his bail condition to allow him to return home to his wife.

