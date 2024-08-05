Falkirk hoover thief comes clean and admits pinching almost a grand of goods

A “flat broke” offender turned to shoplifting to make a little money and pinched three high priced hoovers over two visits to the same Falkirk superstore six months apart.

Scott Newlands, 35, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing a vacuum cleaner from Asda, Newmarket Centre, Falkirk on April 27 last year and then two more hoovers from the same store on October 7, 2023.

The court heard the landscaper was down on his luck at the time stole the items – on vacuum cleaner worth £199.99 and two more priced at 379.99 each.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He was absolutely flat broke and that’s why he did it.”

Newlands stole the hoovers from Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Alison Michie noted it was Newlands’ first conviction for dishonesty and also the high value of the items he stole.

She ordered him to pay Asda £957 compensation at a rate of £100 per month.