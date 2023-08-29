Falkirk granddad sees red and hunts down the teenagers who attacked his grandson
Andrew Shirley, 60, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Main Street, Bainsford on January 31, 2021.
The charges stated Shirley threatened two 17-year-old girls, seizing one by the hair, pushing her on the body and attempting to force her into a motor vehicle.
It was stated Shirley’s violent actions were “motivated” by a phone call he received from his grandson, who said he had been assaulted by a group of youths.
The court heard Shirley accepted full responsibility for what he had done during the “isolated incident” and that it had been an unacceptable “overreaction”.
Sheriff Christopher Shead, after looking at a photograph of injuries to the grandson, placed Shirley, 71 Kennard Street, Falkirk, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 160 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.