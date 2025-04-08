Falkirk garden shed conman warned he faces lengthy jail term
Falkirk-based Alistair Baxter, 36, advertised on social media and took orders and pocketed deposits from victims as far afield as Dunbartonshire, Stirlingshire, Glasgow and Aberdeen.
Stirling Sheriff Court was told that people whom Baxter told would get cabins, garden summerhouses and sheds never received them.
Several who paid large deposits received phone calls from Baxter asking for yet more money before their garden buildings were put up, but though they paid they still were not erected.
When people complained and asked for their money back, many got only partial refunds or, often no refund at all.
Some received deliveries of materials, but no construction work took place.
Others had previously successfully had summerhouses erected by Baxter's company, AB Garden Building Ltd, with a registered office in California, went on to pay extra for
enhancements or improvements but they were never carried out and they lost their money.
Prosecutor Jamie Hillend said that between September 2020 and March 2024, Baxter defrauded customers of a total of £110,000.
One man who complained to Baxter found himself blocked on Facebook, and another got a message from him saying “You're not not getting your shed ha ha ha” and no refund.
Baxter, of Falkirk, who appeared by video link from Low Moss Prison, pleaded guilty to fraud, and had sentence deferred for reports and his remand continued.
Mitigation was reserved.
Sheriff Derek Hamilton told him: “This is a despicable course of behaviour. Approaching 70 customers have been defrauded with little or no intention on your part to carry out any work.”
He warned Baxter to expect a “lengthy custodial sentence.”
Hinting that he might remit the case to the High Court for sentence, he added: “You can expect that it will be be significant, and may or may not be within the powers of this court to impose.”
Baxter, who sat through the hearing, often with his arms folded, sometimes tugging at his T-shirt, showed no emotion.
According to Companies House, AB Garden Building Ltd is subject to an “active proposal to strike off”.
Victims of Baxter took to Facebook to welcome the fact that he is now behind bars.
One said: “My summerhouse was built in Dec 24 only lasted four weeks and collapsed. He scammed me a couple of weeks ago with getting a replacement, he got the money and didn't turn up.”