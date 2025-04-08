Falkirk garden shed conman warned he faces lengthy jail term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A conman joiner who scammed nearly 70 people across Scotland, some in their 60s and 70s, out of more than £100,000 by breaking his promises to build garden sheds and summerhouses, was warned today (Tuesday) that he faces a lengthy jail term.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk-based Alistair Baxter, 36, advertised on social media and took orders and pocketed deposits from victims as far afield as Dunbartonshire, Stirlingshire, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Stirling Sheriff Court was told that people whom Baxter told would get cabins, garden summerhouses and sheds never received them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several who paid large deposits received phone calls from Baxter asking for yet more money before their garden buildings were put up, but though they paid they still were not erected.

The case called at Stirling Sheriff Court. Pic: Contributed

When people complained and asked for their money back, many got only partial refunds or, often no refund at all.

Some received deliveries of materials, but no construction work took place.

Others had previously successfully had summerhouses erected by Baxter's company, AB Garden Building Ltd, with a registered office in California, went on to pay extra for

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

enhancements or improvements but they were never carried out and they lost their money.

Prosecutor Jamie Hillend said that between September 2020 and March 2024, Baxter defrauded customers of a total of £110,000.

One man who complained to Baxter found himself blocked on Facebook, and another got a message from him saying “You're not not getting your shed ha ha ha” and no refund.

Baxter, of Falkirk, who appeared by video link from Low Moss Prison, pleaded guilty to fraud, and had sentence deferred for reports and his remand continued.

Mitigation was reserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told him: “This is a despicable course of behaviour. Approaching 70 customers have been defrauded with little or no intention on your part to carry out any work.”

He warned Baxter to expect a “lengthy custodial sentence.”

Hinting that he might remit the case to the High Court for sentence, he added: “You can expect that it will be be significant, and may or may not be within the powers of this court to impose.”

Baxter, who sat through the hearing, often with his arms folded, sometimes tugging at his T-shirt, showed no emotion.

According to Companies House, AB Garden Building Ltd is subject to an “active proposal to strike off”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victims of Baxter took to Facebook to welcome the fact that he is now behind bars.

One said: “My summerhouse was built in Dec 24 only lasted four weeks and collapsed. He scammed me a couple of weeks ago with getting a replacement, he got the money and didn't turn up.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.