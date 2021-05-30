Falkirk foul mouth footpath offender learns his lesson
A man who hurled verbal abuse at police officers on a footpath in Falkirk has managed to stay out of trouble since committing the offence.
Riobert Morton (43) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted behaving in a threatening manner, shouting and swear at police in Wallace Street, Falkirk, on March 13, 2019.
Sheriff Derek Livingston asked if there had been any reports of further crimes committed by Morton and was told he had been of good behaviour.
Sheriff Livingston admonished Morton, 187 Grahams Road, Falkirk.