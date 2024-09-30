Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Callous thieves have broken into a food bank for the fourth time in months and stolen parcels of food earmarked for the needy.

The break-in was discovered at the premises in Tamfourhill Industrial Estate, home to Falkirk Foodbank, on Friday morning when volunteers turned up to prepared much-needed packages of foodstuffs to be handed out for the weekend.

Alastair Blackstock, chairman of the food bank, said he was almost lost for words that someone would target the service which provides so much for the community not once but four times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “We’ve installed CCTV and alarms since previous break-ins but they still aren’t deterred. It’s sickening that this is the fourth time.”

The food bank premises in Tamfourhill Industrial Estate were again targeted by thieves. Pic: Michael Gillen

Alastair added that the two culprits could be seen walking away with bags for life filled with foodstuffs.

They also ransacked a freezer filled with frozen food and took some of the items.

He said that he had repeatedly asked Falkirk Council to repair a fence which surrounds the industrial site which he fears intruders could be using to make a getaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alastair said: “We have done all we can to deter these people but they keep coming back. It’s soul destroying for all the volunteers who give up so much of their time to help others then this happens."

Alastair Blackstock, chairman of Falkirk Foodbank, is at the end of his tether with the break-ins. Pic: Michael Gillen

Earlier this year new laptops were stolen from the premises during one of the previous break-ins.

However, very quickly local businesses responded to replace the IT equipment as well as installing CCTV at the premises.

Police Scotland and Falkirk Council have been approached for a comment.