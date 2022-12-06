Falkirk first offender takes photograph of former partner's home and says he's coming to smash the door in

Brett Dunleavey, 26, then sent the woman the picture and stated he was coming to smash her back door in and would be smashing her mother’s door in as well.

When he was later spoken to by police officers, he told them he was sorry and did not mean what he said and had, in fact, been going to apologise to his former partner for his actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunleavy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted threatening behaviour – making threats of violence – at an address in Bankhill Court, Grangemouth on October 14 last year.

Dunleavy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “It was 3.30pm and the witness met up with the accused to discuss their relationship. However, at the conclusion of the discussion she confirmed she did not want to be in a relationship with the accused.

"At 10pm on the same day the witness received photographs on her phone from the accused – the photographs were of the front of her house. She asked a friend if the accused was outside her address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The friend took a photograph of the accused and sent it to the witness. The accused then made various threats to the witness on that day saying he was going to come to her address and smash her back door in.

"He added ‘your mum’s door is getting smashed in and so is yours’. He later told police ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t mean anything by it – I was going to tell her I was sorry’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Dunleavy supposedly had “mild autism”.

Sheriff Craig Harris heard Dunleavy, 21 Westfield Street, Falkirk, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence and had no previous convictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he stated he was not prepared to just admonish him.

“Attending someone’s house like that and make those threats is to serious to ignore,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad