Falkirk first offender, 56, slashed his chest when he found out his wife was going on trip

Glen Macdonald, 56, later told police he believed he was mentally ill and needed help.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour towards his partner at an address in Kennedy Way, Airth, between February 28 and March 6.

The court heard the trouble began – and continued – due to a trip Macdonald’s partner was planning to take with friends.

Macdonald appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The witness went to bed,” said procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones. “And 30 minutes later the accused went up and said ‘you think I’m going to let you go and leave me alone?’. The shouting carried on for two minutes before he went to the kitchen and collected a kitchen knife.

"He slammed the bedroom door closed and then held up the kitchen knife saying ‘see what I’m having to do’ and then slashed his chest a number of times and then pointed the knife at the witness before throwing it at the wall.”

Macdonald later lunged towards the woman and tried to punch her.

His fury over his partner’s trip away did not end there and he found himself in Forth Valley Royal Hospital after taking a packet of Ibuprofen tablets.

He was said to have told police: “I think I’m mentally ill – I need help.”

The court heard the couple had been married for 35 years and had five children together ranging in age from 14 to 30.

It was stated the relationship was now at an end and Macdonald had difficulty accepting that.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Macdonald, 6/4 Breton Court, Finistere Court, Falkirk, appeared before the court as a first offender at the age of 56 and that he had taken steps himself to deal with his alcohol problems.