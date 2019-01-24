Falkirk FC fan avoids jail over coin throwing incident in Dunfermline game

A Falkirk fan who threw coins at players during a Scottish Championship clash has narrowly avoided jail.

Steven Reap, 25, targeted visiting Dunfermline Athletic players celebrating a goal at Falkirk Stadium.

His actions at the ground on October 6 last year put players and public in danger, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told.

Prosecutor Ashleigh Smith said: “Supporters saw coins being thrown at the Dunfermline players as they celebrated the goal as they walked back to the centre circle.

“Three coins were thrown in their direction after the goal.”

Police reviewed CCTV of the incident and the Bairns supporter was picked out as the fan responsible.

He was arrested two weeks later.

Labourer Reap, a first offender, of Tamfourhill, Falkirk, pleaded guilty last month to reckless endangerment. Sentence had been deferred for background reports.

Solicitor-advocate Martin Morrow, defending, said his client was “genuinely remorseful”.

He said: “A goal had been scored, and the Dunfermline players were celebrating at the end of the ground where Mr Reap was.

“He accepts he behaved entirely inappropriately.

“He has asked me to apologise both to the players of Dunfermline football club, and to his own club, because he has let everybody down.

“It is a very out-of-character situation he finds himself in. He has learnt a horrible lesson from this.”

Sheriff John Mundy sentenced Reap to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work - the maximum that can be imposed - as an alternative to a jail sentence.

He told him: “This was quite disgraceful on your part, and it could have resulted, as I’m sure you appreciate, in serious injury. Fortunately, it did not.

“In such cases the court will consider imposing a custodial sentence, but you are a first offender, and you have expressed considerable remorse.

“I take that into account and I trust we will never see you again.

“I’ll give you the maximum amount of unpaid work I can give as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.”

The Crown did not apply for a Football Banning Order.

Leaving court with his father, Reap refused to comment.

At the time of the incident, Detective Sergeant Kenny Halliday, Forth Valley’s Dedicated Football Officer, said: “Throwing items on the pitch or at people is a reckless and disruptive act.

“We remain committed to pursuing those who attempt to cause others harm and ruin the game for the majority of responsible fans.”