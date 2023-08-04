However, officers are still searching for the occupants of the Mercedes which was spotted in several locations across Central Scotland prior to the incident.

Amy Rose Wilson, 27, from the Bo’ness area, died in last Saturday’s crash.

Police now are appealing for help to trace the movements of a black Mercedes car in connection with the crash which is being treated as murder.

Amy Rose Wilson died in a crash in New Carron Road, Falkirk at the weekend. Pic: Police Scotland

It occurred around around 6.10pm last Saturday, July 29, on New Carron Road in the town and involved a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a black Volkswagen Tiguan.

A black Mercedes C-Class appears to have left the scene and travelled north on New Carron Road. Officer also believe the occupants may have been involved in an altercation with those in the Vauxhall nearby before the crash.

The Mercedes has now been recovered.

Amy, who was driving the Vauxhall, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and released following treatment. A 39-year-old man, the driver of the Volkswagen, sustained minor injuries.

Floral tributes to Amy Rose Wilson laid near the crash scene on New Carron Road, Falkirk. Pic: Michael Gillen

The 22-year-old man was arrested on an unrelated matter and released pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “It is vital we trace the occupants of the black Mercedes to help us establish the full circumstances of what happened. In particular, I am appealing for information about this car’s movements between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, July 29. We know it was seen in the Glasgow, Cumbernauld and Falkirk areas.

“If you were in these places during that two hour period, then please check your dash-cam to see if you have any footage that could assist with our investigation. If you are familiar with this vehicle, or know anything about it, then please also get in touch.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and I would like to reassure the public we are working tirelessly to establish what has happened. I would also like to thank everyone who has so far assisted officers.”

A dedicated Major Investigation Public Portal (MIPP) has been set up where the public can send information directly to officers and can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S30-PO1