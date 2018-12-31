Falkirk fan could be banned for coin throwing

A Falkirk fan could be banned from every ground in the UK, after chucking coins at players during a derby clash.

Steven Reap (25) admitted he put people in danger at Falkirk Stadium on October 6 when the home team were playing Dunfermline Athletic.

The Bairns supporter appeared in the dock at Falkirk Sheriff Court today (Monday) to hear Sheriff Derek Livingston condemn his actions.

Reap, of Tamfourhill, pleaded guilty to a charge that read that he did “culpably and recklessly throw coins and unknown objects at football players on the field of play at Falkirk Community Stadium, to the danger of the lieges”.

Defence solicitor Laurelle Johnstone asked the court to “deal with this matter today”, but Sheriff Livingston called for a criminal justice background report and a restriction of liberty order assessment – to check Reap’s suitability to wear a tag as a possible alternative to custody.

The sheriff added: “Of course the other thing the court will have to have regard to is possibly a football banning order as well.

“I do regard this behaviour as something that is really quite serious and it can result in severe injury.

“It is certainly culpable and reckless as is indicated.”

Sentence was deferred until January 24 for social workers to interview Reap and prepare the reports.

Dunfermline won the match 2-0 with goals from Andy Ryan and Myles Hippolyte.