Falkirk family of Cole Cooper say 'worst fears have become reality' as they confirm teen's death

The family of missing Cole Cooper say their “worst fears have become reality” after the discovery of a body on Friday afternoon.

Four weeks after the 19-year-old from the Falkirk area was reported missing police made the grim discovery in a wooded area near Kilsyth Road in Banknock at around 4.15pm on June 6.

Last night his family shared the tragic news that “our beloved Cole, who was missing, has been found – but not in the way we hoped or prayed for”.

The last confirmed witness sighting of Cole was around 8.45pm on Wednesday, May 7 on Glasgow Road, at the junction with Cumbernauld Road, in Longcroft.

Cole Cooper's family say they are "devastated" after his body was discovered. Pic: Contributed

Prior to that, he was seen on CCTV in the Cumbernauld Road area around 6am on Sunday, May 4.

After he was reported missing on May 9, police began a massive search in the area, involving door to door enquires, the dog unit and the underwater search team.

Although police have not said if a formal identification has taken place, his family shared the tragic news on Facebook.

In an emotional post, his aunt Aimee Tennie wrote: “With shattered hearts, we share the devastating news that our beloved Cole, who was missing, has been found – but not in the way we hoped or prayed for.

Police had an area of woodland north of Coneypark Crescent in Banknock taped off. Pic: Michael Gillen

"Our worst fears have become reality, and we are now living a nightmare we can’t wake up from.”

She said the family never gave up hoping that Cole would return home safely, vowing to continue to seek the “fight for truth” about what happened to the teen in his last hours.

Aimee added: “Cole, you were our world- and now our world will never be the same.

“Your life was only just beginning. The world didn’t get to know the light you carried, but we did – and we will carry it with us, always.

"To the incredible community and beyond, thank you. From the bottom of our hearts.

"Your support through this horrendous experience has meant more than words can ever say. Every message, every shared post, every act of kindness- your generosity and compassion carried us through our darkest moments. We will never forget it.”

She added that the family intend to hold a vigil for Cole with full details to come at a later date.

Aimee concluded by asking for the family to be left alone to grieve, writing: “As a family we are completely broken by this news so we would appreciate privacy at this time.”