Falkirk faker faces prison for Rolex scam

The Bonnybridge offender appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday and was informed he faced a jail sentence and a potential sizeable hit to his bank account after having pleaded guilty to contravening the 1994 Trade Marks Act.

It was stated the items he had been selling, or offering to sell, over the two-year period – which stretched between August 2017 and June 2019 – bore identifying marks almost identical, or likely to be mistaken for, trademarks belonging to famous high end manufacturers like Rolex, Ray Ban, Creed, Christian Louboutin, Hublot, Omega, Givenchy, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Tag Heur and Daniel Wellington.

Lindsay appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Lindsay had previous convictions, adding: “There is a background to the commission of the offences. He is a local man. He has

engaged with the entire process – he hasn't sought to run away."

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until June 23 for reports and warned Lindsay custody was the "likeliest disposal”.

In fact, he stated it was “with some hesitation" he allowed him to remain on bail and retain his freedom in the meantime.

He added: “Even if it's only to allow him to put his affairs in order.”