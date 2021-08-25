Falkirk ex threatened to make sex videos public

George Bowe (50) texted his former partner on the day they broke up and told her he was going to make the videos public by sending them to his friends on Facebook.

Bowe appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted causing fear and alarm to his ex partner by threatening to disclose the videos online on January 18 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said: “The complainer and the accused had been in a relationship for four months but it ended in January 2020. They made consensual sex videos together with the accused’s mobile phone on three occasions.

Bowe threatened to make the explicit videos public online

"On the day the relationship came to an end the complainer received a text message from the accused stating he was going to put the videos he was in possession of on Facebook messenger, distributing them to all of his Facebook friends.

"The complainer was in fear that he was seeking revenge and was concerned she would lose her job. The accused was arrested for this, telling officers ‘I think I told her I would send the video or something like that, but I couldn’t do that’.”

The court heard the victim in this case was scared to leave her home and had to take time off work because of what happened.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor said: “The phone the videos were one has been destroyed – they no longer exist. It had been a bad end to the relationship.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Bowe sees himself as the victim in this case, adding the £1000 a month he supposedly spends on gambling could be better spent on something else.

He added: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable, even if it was only intended as a threat.”

Bowe, 5 Conway Court, Falkirk, was placed on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he attend gambling addiction services and was ordered to pay £750 compensation to his victim at a rate of £100 per month.

