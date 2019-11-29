Falkirk drug drivers are key targets in festive season police blitz

Falkirk motorists are being warned that this will be the first festive season in which new drug-drive laws will apply - and numerous arrests have already been made.

Early signs suggest the annual blitz on motorists who risk their own lives and those of others could see significant numbers caught for driving under the influence of drugs.

Almost 100 have yielded positive roadside tests since the law came into force.

Six of those involved are women aged 23 to 42, and the rest are men aged 17 to 50.

Police have stressed they are taking a zero tolerance approach to the eight drugs most associated with illegal use, including cannabis, heroin and cocaine.

Meanwhile police will be treating drink driving with the usual rigour during the annual blitz on rogue drivers.

New figures show 3.3 per cent of Forth Valley drivers asked to take a breath test were under the influence of alcohol.

Launching this year’s campaign, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is totally unacceptable and puts not only the driver, but passengers and other road users, at risk of serious injury or even death.

“As well as such devastating consequences, drivers caught drink or drug-driving also face significant criminal penalties which could result in them losing their licence or their liberty”.

Road Policing East Command Chief Inspector Mark Patterson said: “As we move into the festive season Road Policing officers, together with local officers, will continue to focus our attention on those motorists choosing to drive whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

“These individuals pose a significant risk to themselves and other road users.

“We recently introduced roadside drug testing kits and these have helped remove a number of drug drivers from our roads.

“I would ask the people of Forth Valley to think about the consequences of driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

“If caught you will face criminal prosecution and risk losing your licence and employment.

“Your vehicle may also be seized.

“Please think about how you plan to get home safely - if you are drinking leave the car and remember the impact that alcohol can still have the next morning.”