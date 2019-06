Carol Stewart (76) of Ewing Drive, Falkirk admitted driving a car with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 22 microgrammes on April 30, 2019 at Tinto Drive Grangemouth.

Sheriff Livingston banned Stewart from driving for three years and ordered her to resit her driving test. He also imposed a fine of £500.